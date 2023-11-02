ODI World Cup 2023: India Posts A Big Total As Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Run The Batting Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian batting lineup showcased its prowess when it was invited to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss. Indian captain Rohit Sharma started the proceedings with a four on the first ball at his home ground. However, Dilshan Madushanka silenced the roaring Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 4 runs on the second ball of the inning itself. But Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put up an impressive stand of 189 runs for the second wicket. The valuable partnership was broken through Shubman Gill's unfortunate dismissal in the 30th over. Shubman Gill despite being in the 90's didn't change his style of play.

The very attacking play that led him into the 90's became the end of his inning. Shubman Gill was dismissed Dilshan Madushanka for 92 runs. Dilshan Madushanka gave a key breakthrough once again by silencing the Wankhede Stadium with the dismissal of Virat Kohli. The Indian batter was out for 88 runs.

Sri Lanka did well post the 30th over as India slowed down due to the constant fall of wickets. KL Rahul was out for 21 runs while Surya Kumar Yadav was out for 12 runs. Shreyas Iyer continued the attack from the other end. However, he was also dismissed in his 80s by Dilshan Madushanka.

Dilshan Madushanka became the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to pick up a five-wicket hall in the World Cup history. The men in blue raced towards 350 runs thanks to Shreyas Iyer's 82 runs from 56 balls. Ravindra Jadeja's contribution of 35 runs also helped India post 357 runs in 50 overs.

