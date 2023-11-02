PM Modi Acknowledges 'Beti' For Bringing His Painting In Kanker; Assures To Write Letter (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district in election-bound Chhattisgarh. During the rally, PM Modi saw a little girl holding a sketch of him and asked the officials to bring it to him. PM Modi also asked the 'beti' to write her address and assured her that he will write a letter to her.

Continuing his rally, PM Modi attacked Congress and emphasised how the BJP decided to back the daughter of a tribal family, the President of the country but Congress decided to oppose it.

At the event, he launched an attack on Congress, saying, "BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President for the first time in history, but Congress opposed it. They disseminated false information about her. The Congress outrage was directed against the tribal females rather than the BJP."

Notably, Kanker district will go to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state.

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17.



The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.



Under Raman Singh's leadership, the BJP ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years (2003–2018). However, the party lost badly to the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections, and now it is trying to regain control of the state.

