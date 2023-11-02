Drinking Water To Paper Towel Method: 5 Effective Ways To Stop Hiccups

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While hiccups are harmless, they can be pretty annoying and uncomfortable especially when you are trying to concentrate. Here are 5 effective ways to stop them.

Hiccups occur when there is an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm muscle. They can be pretty annoying especially when you are trying to focus. Here are 5 ways to stop them.

Swallow a spoon of sugar or honey slowly without chewing.

The graininess of the sugar or the stickiness of honey can stimulate the vagus nerve, helping to reset the hiccup reflex.

Sipping water slowly can stimulate the vagus nerve, which plays a role in regulating the hiccup reflex. It's essential to drink water in a controlled and consistent manner.

When you hiccup, your diaphragm contracts involuntarily, causing a sudden intake of air. By taking slow, deep breaths, you can help relax the diaphragm.

The paper towel method involves sipping cold water through a towel covering the glass, forcing slow and deliberate drinking to stop hiccups.

Gargle with cold water for about 30 seconds, making sure it reaches the back of your throat. Repeat the process a few times. Gargling with cold water can help soothe the diaphragm.