               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

6 Foods High In Vitamin E For Long Hair


11/2/2023 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help support healthy hair growth. Including foods rich in vitamin E can promote long and healthy hair.

6 foods high in vitamin E for long hair

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help support healthy hair growth. Including foods rich in vitamin E can promote long and healthy hair.

Almonds

Almonds are one of the best natural sources of vitamin E. A small handful of almonds provides a significant portion of your daily vitamin E needs.



These seeds are packed with vitamin E, making them an excellent addition to your diet for promoting hair health.

Spinach

This leafy green vegetable is not only rich in iron but also contains vitamin E. It's a versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into various dishes.



Avocado is a creamy fruit that is not only high in healthy fats but also a good source of vitamin E. It can be enjoyed in salads, sandwiches, or as a spread.

Swiss Chard

SAnother leafy green, Swiss chard, is a good source of vitamin E. It can be sautéed, added to soups, or used in salads.



Hazelnuts are another nut that is high in vitamin E. They can be eaten on their own, added to salads, or used in various recipes.

MENAFN02112023007385015968ID1107361912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search