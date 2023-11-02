6 foods high in vitamin E for long hair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help support healthy hair growth. Including foods rich in vitamin E can promote long and healthy hair.

Almonds are one of the best natural sources of vitamin E. A small handful of almonds provides a significant portion of your daily vitamin E needs.

These seeds are packed with vitamin E, making them an excellent addition to your diet for promoting hair health.

This leafy green vegetable is not only rich in iron but also contains vitamin E. It's a versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into various dishes.

Avocado is a creamy fruit that is not only high in healthy fats but also a good source of vitamin E. It can be enjoyed in salads, sandwiches, or as a spread.



Another leafy green, Swiss chard, is a good source of vitamin E. It can be sautéed, added to soups, or used in salads.

Hazelnuts are another nut that is high in vitamin E. They can be eaten on their own, added to salads, or used in various recipes.