VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners Invests In Warehowz To Scale Innovative, On-Demand Warehousing Marketplace

All-in-one logistics platform improves the way businesses and warehouses work together for storage and fulfillment solutions.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), its equity investment program, has invested in Warehowz , Inc. Warehowz, an innovative logistics technology company in Richmond, Va., has developed an on-demand marketplace to instantly connect businesses in need of warehousing solutions with warehouses that have capacity to meet those needs.

Businesses are constantly dealing with fluctuation in supply and demand, making it difficult for them to easily and effectively respond to change when it comes to storing their goods and executing shipments. Consumer demand for fast shipping and the continued supply chain crisis have heightened the challenge for these companies and fueled their desire for a simpler, more convenient approach. They need reliable yet flexible options for warehouse space that don't include long-term, fixed-cost contracts or minimum space requirements, as well as the ability to manage shipments and inventory efficiently. Warehowz has delivered a self-service solution that enables companies seeking warehouse space and related services to search for a trusted distribution center that best matches their specific needs.

“The idea for Warehowz sparked from my own frustrations with corporate storage options. I needed multiple distribution centers, but the rigidity of typical warehouse contracts when my operations demanded flexibility and efficiency simply didn't work,” said Darrell Jervey, CEO of Warehowz.“Warehowz has taken a process that took upwards of 60 days or more and shortened it to 48 hours, and we offer a variety of other appealing perks to both businesses and warehouses that make our solution a no-brainer. We are looking forward to this partnership with VIPC as we continue to generate traction and become the default marketplace for businesses and warehouses to find one another and execute projects seamlessly.”

Warehowz' all-in-one, cloud-based logistics platform offers businesses low-storage minimums, simplified payments, inventory insights, short-term leasing options, and a centralized dashboard to better manage their current warehousing needs on demand. They have established a network of more than 2600 fully-vetted, professional warehouses, making it the largest warehouse network in the country.

“Warehowz is changing the way that businesses and warehouses work together by eliminating the time-consuming and complex activities that make finding and securing storage and fulfillment solutions painful,” said Alex Euler, Senior Investment Director for Virginia Venture Partners.“Regardless of the industry or type of business, current market conditions dictate businesses that rely on supply chains cannot effectively respond to change. The dynamic solution Warehowz has introduced is going to be a game-changer for these companies in Virginia, we can't wait to see it take off nationwide.”

VIPC's investment in Warehowz draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About Warehowz

Warehowz is an innovative logistics technology company in the "on-demand"​ warehousing industry, which means we connect businesses that need warehousing space and services with businesses that have capacity. We give your business access to space when you need it, where you need it and give you the ability to dynamically add/remove space from your logistics network. Through our cloud-based software we make your storage and fulfillment contracts easy and allow you to manage your shipments and inventory efficiently. With our help you can say goodbye to high fixed warehousing costs, lengthy warehouse negotiations and complex technology integrations!

Based in Richmond VA, we are a group of experienced entrepreneurs who are passionate about business and using technology to remove barriers and simplify the supply chain. For more information, please visit .

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia's economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit . Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $51.7 million in capital across more than 305 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners' investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit the VVP pages from .



