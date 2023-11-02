Mölnlycke Introduces Avance Solo Cinpt To Advance Patient Care After Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avance Solo is designed to provide affordable and patient-friendly clinical care for surgically closed incisions such as total knee and hip replacements

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mölnlycke® Health Care US introduces Avance® Solo, single-use, closed incision negative pressure therapy (ciNPT) device for post-surgical care.In many facilities, ciNPT is recommended in post-surgical incision care for higher-risk patients. While strong clinical evidence supports its use, previous solutions fall short in key areas that are particularly important to patients. Avance Solo solves those issues with a unique approach to consistent and effective exudate management, skin-friendly adhesives, and a shower-friendly design.Patient-centricity is a core value of Mölnlycke Health Care and played a central role in the design of Avance Solo. Engineered to deliver consistent, reliable negative pressure therapy, Avance Solo solves traditional ciNPT challenges in a simple and cost-effective solution."As the leader in wound care dressings, Mölnlycke is raising the bar for patient-centric ciNPT," said Kacee Huguely, Vice President, Wound Care Marketing at Mölnlycke."For years, patients have dealt with the negatives of ciNPT like painful blistering, skin maceration, dressings that dislodge early and excessive device alarms. Avance Solo puts an end to these challenges. That means a more positive experience for patients and less time troubleshooting for busy surgeons and staff - a win for everyone."Avance Solo features a -125mmHg pump and an advanced surgical multi-layer dressing with Safetac® technology. Safetac is Mölnlycke's proprietary silicone wound contact layer that gently conforms to skin without adhering to wounds. The device also features a 50ml canister that clinicians, caregivers and even patients can easily replace.Mölnlycke will unveil Avance Solo ciNPT at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons convention in Dallas, Texas.

