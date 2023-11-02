Ramalho Tree Service Celebrates Strong Partnership With Tree Leads Today (TLT)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OCEANSIDE, NEW YORK, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- John Ramalho Tree Service, a three-generation, family-operated business with over 60 years of experience in the tree care industry, is excited to announce its enduring and thriving partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). This partnership has led to significant growth and numerous benefits for the company over the past few years.John Ramalho, the owner of Ramalho Tree Service, proudly stated, " We are a 3-generation family-operated business, with over 60 years of experience in the tree industry. We take great pride in our experience, expertise, quality, and customer service that we provide to meet the consumers' needs. It is our mission to provide excellent workmanship and complete customer satisfaction from the start to completion of a project. Our reputation is based on service, safety, and quality, regardless of how large or small the job!"Ramalho Tree Service, located in Oceanside, NY 11572, specializes in various tree services, including removals, pruning, elevation, stump removal, land clearing, brush cutting, and firewood sales. Their commitment to safety, quality, and efficient service has earned them a remarkable reputation in Nassau County.The partnership between Ramalho Tree Service and Tree Leads Today has been instrumental in the company's growth. John Ramalho noted, "Our business has grown exponentially since we started working with Tree Leads Today. Exclusive leads from TLT has solidified our presence in our community and given us a much higher close rate on our estimates. When the customer is calling us for our services, it tends to be a better outcome for the flow of the job."When asked about their preference for phone calls versus all forms of leads, John Ramalho expressed his preference for direct communication, saying, "We like phone calls because they allow for more personal and direct interaction with potential customers. It enables us to understand their needs better and provide a prompt response."One of the key advantages of partnering with TLT is geo-targeting, which has made their estimators more efficient. The ability to target leads in specific areas has allowed Ramalho Tree Service to streamline its operations. This improved efficiency is also due to jobs being closer in proximity, which reduces travel time and costs.For over 60 years, John Ramalho Tree Service has been dedicated to serving Nassau County with top-quality tree care services. Their partnership with Tree Leads Today has enabled them to expand their reach and serve more customers efficiently.For more information about Ramalho Tree Service and to request a free estimate, please visit their website at or contact them directly at 516-536-5361 or via email at .About Ramalho Tree Service:Ramalho Tree Service is a three-generation, family-operated tree care business with over 60 years of experience in Nassau County, NY. They specialize in various tree services and take pride in delivering exceptional workmanship and customer satisfaction.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

John Ramalho

Ramalho Tree Service

+1 516-536-5361

