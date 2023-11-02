Kdm Communications Wins Marketing Agency Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- kdm communications is proud to be named the Marketing Agency of the Year 2023 by the Business Intelligence Group , as part of the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards . This accolade recognises the organisation's outstanding reputation as a leading life sciences marketing agency, delivering quantifiable business results for its clients across the world.Established in 1984, kdm communications is dedicated to providing marketing support – including digital media, written content and strategic expertise – to companies in the scientific, technical and medical sectors, and has consistently delivered enhanced brand awareness and lead generation for clients in the US and EMEA. With combined decades of marketing experience, kdm's dedicated team of PhD-educated scientists, marketing experts, designers and videographers offers an exceptional blend of scientific understanding and world-class creativity to provide a truly unique service to its business partners.Annabel Sedgwick, Managing Director of kdm communications, commented:“We are thrilled to be recognised as the Marketing Agency of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group. This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to live and breathe our core values of teamwork, respect, integrity, passion and knowledge, which have helped us to grow and skyrocket to success in the fields of life sciences and healthcare marketing in recent years. Our ability and willingness to adapt to an ever-evolving industry – most recently by expanding our digital marketing capabilities ( ) and embracing new technologies – means that we are poised for a future with exciting possibilities.”“The winning agencies and departments have shown how creativity can solve real business challenges,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group.“In today's global marketplace, communicating effectively to meet the client's needs has never been more important.”For more information, visitAbout kdm communicationskdm communications Ltd is an award-winning specialist scientific marketing agency offering creative design, compelling content and digital services that deliver world-class outcomes for our clients. With a team of scientists in house and decades of marketing experience, kdm offers its clients a unique blend of PhD-level scientific understanding and extensive marketing expertise. We are located in Cambridge, UK, and consider ourselves to be Europe's go-to scientific marketing agency, based on our in-house linguistics skills, global reach, and digital marketing capabilities. For more info visit- copy ends -© 2023 kdm communications limited

