Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
| Date
| Number of shares 1
| Total number of voting rights
|
| 10/31/2023
| 257,053,613
| Theoretical number of voting rights2:
| 284,527,819
|
|
|
|
1 Following the reverse share split completed by the company on 31 August 2023, the number of shares making up the share capital of Air France-KLM was divided by 10, 10 old shares having been exchanged for one new share.
2 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.
