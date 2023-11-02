Meratas And Skill Escalator Collaborate To Democratize AI Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Focusing on AI Learning, Careers and Opportunities

A Better Tuition Solution

Online Access to 6000 Programs from 2000 Schoole

New partnership bringing elements together to ease entry into the AI learning and credentialing space.

- Joe Schmoke, BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Skill Escalator and Meratas are excited to announce the formation of a strategic partnership, aimed at amplifying access to Artificial Intelligence (AI ) career training and workforce development courses, complemented by practical financing solutions. This collaboration brings together the strengths of Joseph Schmoke, CEO of Skill Escalator, and Darius Goldman, Founder and CEO of Meratas.Having spent nearly a decade at the helm of an accredited university, Schmoke saw major obstacles facing many prospective students and focused his attention on the need for efficient, cost-effective non-degree programs. With his co-founded venture, Alternatives to College LLC, Schmoke curated an extensive database that boasts over six thousand non-degree programs from nearly 2,000 educational institutions. Recognizing the burgeoning demand in tech, especially AI, Schmoke geared Skill Escalator to be at the forefront of the AI niche.Darius Goldman, who guides the overarching vision at Meratas, offers turnkey software that streamlines educational financing for Learning Institutions. Meratas eliminates the guesswork involved in applying for private financial aid by offering a one-stop online marketplace for both private loans and school-sponsored payment plans. In mere minutes, students can compare real, prequalified loan offers for both private student and personal loans from a roster of national lenders-all through a single, streamlined application process.Commenting on Meratas, Schmoke mentioned, "I was drawn to how Darius has adapted a model known to the auto insurance and mortgage industries by making it relevant to educational financing." Goldman added,“Meratas simplifies the entire private student loan process by connecting students with a network of lenders through our user-friendly platform.”Together, Goldman and Schmoke stated, "Our goal is straightforward: bridge the gap in AI education. As we prepare for the launch of SkillEscalator, interested parties are invited to explore Meratas' Loan Sherpa program at Meratas. We're here to make a tangible difference."----About Skill EscalatorWith a focus on curated Artificial Intelligence learning programs, the new Skill Escalator brand is in the final stages of development. The AI-focused site (pre-launch place holder at SkillEscalator) will expand to include access to the best AI applications, including those that are industry-specific. Skill Escalator will also offer access to a“reverse job board” where qualified and vetted AI professionals can list their availability. AI app owners who would like to be included in the new Skill Escalator site please contact Joseph SchmokeAbout MeratasMeratas powers an embeddable online marketplace that instantly provides students with pre-qualified loan rates from national competing lenders, covering both educational and personal loans through one quick universal application. Schools also use Meratas to cover gap financing needs with inhouse payment plans, all delivered through the same platform!For more information on Meratas, please visit meratas or contact Jamie Davis (Jamie AT meratas)

Joseph Schmoke

Skill Escalator Inc.

+1 561-289-4102



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn