Coco Moon Launches Kuʻu Home O Hawaiʻi Children's Bamboo Pajama And Clothing Collection

Ku'u Home O Hawai'i Onesie

Ku'u Home O Hawai'i Baby Quilt

Kuʻu Home O Hawaiʻi translates to“My beloved home, Hawaiʻi”, and is Coco Moon's latest print that captures the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.

HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Coco Moon Hawaiʻi hasn't become Hawaiʻi's leading baby and children's brand for no reason. Featuring prints that pay homage to Hawaiʻi's beloved culture and vibrant colors, their muslin swaddles, bamboo pajamas, and kids clothing collections have become a favorite with parents across the United States, Japan and Canada for over 5 years.And most recently, they've launched their latest“Kʻ'u Home O Hawaiʻi” collection, designed to showcase the beauty of their island home and inspired by vintage maps of Hawaiʻi.Kuʻu Home O Hawaiʻi roughly translates to“My beloved home, Hawaiʻi”. Amber Thibaut, Coco Moon founder, says“this print was designed to bring to life the special elements that remind us of our unique island home”. Throughout the design you'll find graphics of all eight Hawaiian islands, native plants, flip flops - which are often called slippers in Hawai'i -, whales, and so much more.“Hawaiʻi is such a special place, and we wanted to create a print that brought some of those unique aspects of Hawai'i together in a beautiful design that can remind us of just a few of the many reasons we love our islands.” says Coco Moon founder, Amber Thibaut.Coco Moon Hawaiʻi was created when the company's founder was looking for baby items that offered more than just functionality. Having been born and raised in Hawaiʻi and of Native Hawaiian descent, she developed baby products inspired by the sense of community, art, and tradition of the islands. Now, Coco Moon creates treasured keepsakes that help ʻohana all over the world create beautiful memories together.Kuʻu Home O Hawaiʻi will be available across bamboo clothing in select styles including: Coveralls, Onesies, Dresses, and Polos. You can also shop it across their buttery soft muslin Quilts and Swaddles. Find this collection online at , in sizes on select clothing up to 7/8.

