Goldberg Hedge Funds Partners With Pay4leads Inc To Redefine Small Business Financing

HEATH, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ten years of unwavering dedication to small business financing have led Goldberg Hedge Funds to a game-changing partnership with Pay4Leads Inc, a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to businesses. This collaboration aims to redefine the small business financing landscape, providing entrepreneurs with access to funds and resources like never before.Andrew B. Goldberg, President of Goldberg Hedge Funds, shared his journey of discovering Pay4Leads Inc, saying, "I personally got a mailer at my home address. After reading the mailer, I was impressed enough to take it to the office and show it to my team. At that point, we decided to sign up." This innovative approach to marketing has not only caught the attention of businesses but has also showcased the potential of reaching thousands of businesses with funding or loan needs in a pinpointed market.Goldberg Hedge Funds stands apart from traditional lenders and banks by offering a unique approach to financing. Andrew B. Goldberg emphasized, "Have you ever wanted to explain to your lender how your business works? And based on your existing business performance, apply for funding? Yes, that is us, we are that type of lender. We don't have crazy guidelines like your bank would have you follow. Have you been in business for at least 12 months? Yes? Great, you're already pre-qualified. We are not very interested in your business credit or personal credit; let's face it, most small businesses don't have a lengthy credit history to show."When businesses choose to work with Goldberg Hedge Funds, they can expect a level of personalized service that is second to none. "The first thing our clients notice when first applying with us is our one-on-one approach. You will be connected with one of our account managers who will be with you from day one. Your account manager will help you apply for funding and will even be with you after your business gets funded to make sure you always have a personal point of contact. Feel free to call or even text your account manager's cell phone; that's how personal we are with all of our clients," explained Andrew B. Goldberg.For new businesses seeking financing or loans, Andrew B. Goldberg offered valuable advice: "Access to financing is crucial to growth and expansion. While it may be a tedious process, ensure your business is keeping a record of your important payments and legal documents. Many loans are often delayed because important legal documents are missing, or because the business's bookkeeping is not organized. If you must, put all of your important payments like your rent payments in a folder and label them by year and month. The same goes for your 'incorporation' documents; you should have copies backed up somewhere."Goldberg Hedge Funds' humble beginnings are a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit. Andrew B. Goldberg reflected, "My father and I started with our laptops on our dining room table. We truly know what it means to be a small business, and we understand how difficult and truly personal it is to succeed as a small business. Your business is personal, and so should your options to obtain financing. Give us a try, and let's see how much financing your business can get."The partnership between Goldberg Hedge Funds and Pay4Leads Inc signifies a transformative era in the world of small business financing. This collaboration is set to redefine the way businesses access funding and resources, offering a more personalized and accessible approach to financing. By reaching thousands of households with innovative marketing strategies, this partnership will empower small businesses to achieve their goals and dreams.For more information about Goldberg Hedge Funds, please visit or contact them at 347-227-0687 or .About Pay4Leads Inc:Pay4Leads Inc is a marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to businesses. With innovative geo-targeting and lead generation strategies, Pay4Leads Inc has helped numerous businesses expand their customer base and increase their revenue.

Andrew B. Goldberg

Goldberg Hedge Funds

+1 347-227-0687

