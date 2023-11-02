Number Of Voting Rights As Of October 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,170,498
Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642
On November 2, 2023,
MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l'AMF)
|
| As of October 31, 2023
| Total number of shares composing the share capital
| 50,170,498
| Total number of voting rights
| 50,170,498
| Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights
| 50,170,498
---------------
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99
Attachment
Attachments 2023_10_31_EN...
MENAFN02112023004107003653ID1107361777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.