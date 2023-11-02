               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bouygues: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


11/2/2023 1:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, 02/11/2023

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation


Date

Shares

Voting rights

Theoretical (1)
Exercisable (2)
31 October 2023 381,511,167 500,896,618 497,353,664

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information " section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €381,336,141
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

