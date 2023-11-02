(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Paris, November 2, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterly Results Section HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Turnover & Gross Margin of

3rd Quarter 2023

Continued Steady Growth

Gross Margin + 9.1% HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext FR0000065278), a communications consultancy group and major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence, and Events, presents today its third quarter results for 2023.

M€ (*) Q1 Q2 Q3 (*)

TOTAL Consolidated Turnover 2023

Consolidated Gross Margin 2023 51,0

18,3 72,0

23,7 57,3

21,4 180,2

63,4 Consolidated Turnover 2022

Consolidated Gross Margin 2022 45,3

16,7 63,5

21,5 52,6

19,9 161,4

58,1 Turnover Variation

Gross Margin Variation +12.5%

+9.3% +13.4%

+10.2% +8.9%

+7.5% +11.7%

+9.1%



(*) Unaudited data

Hopscotch Groupe's consolidated turnover to September 30, 2023, amounted to 180.2 million euros (+11.7%), with a gross margin of 63.4 million euros (+9.1%). The third quarter continued the trend, but without benefiting from the scope effect generated by the consolidation of the Sport division from the third quarter of 2022. Good performances in the events sector account for a large part of the growth recorded.

Hopscotch Groupe expects to benefit from the same momentum over the full year. The group's participation in the sporting events during the summer of 2024 will begin contributing to this momentum in the second half of 2023, but the main focus will remain on the fiscal year of 2024.

Hopscotch Groupe will publish its Q4 2023 sales on February 6, after stock market trading hours come to a close.

________

________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. HOPSCOTCH's founding belief?“Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations, and marketing services, for both Art de Vivre and corporate challenges.

HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (4 continental hubs in Asia, America, Europe, & Middle East) more than 800 expert collaborators in all communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services...

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand“Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: AD crew, Alizeum, heaven, Hopscotch Interface Tourism, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.

HOPSCOTCH now has an integrated international network of 40 offices in 5 continents and operations in over 60 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of

246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million in 2022.

