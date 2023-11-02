Solectrac Electric Tractor Improves Animal Wellbeing At North Carolina Zoo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solectrac-e25G-Electric-Tractor

The e25G helps zoo meet climate goals while reducing noise and pollution for animals and visitors

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

- Mani Iyer, CEO SolectracWINDSOR, CA, U.S., November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solectrac, Inc delivered the first electric tractor to the North Carolina Zoo, the world's largest natural habitat zoo late last month during Drive Electric Week. The 4WD compact e25G will work in and around the zoo's 7-greenhouse complex, and in“browse gardens” where plants and trees are grown to be fed to some of the 1,800 animals that live at the 500+-acre zoo that is nestled in 2,600 wooded acres of land.“Solectrac is proud to be part of the North Carolina Zoo's environmental stewardship practices and its efforts at complying with the state mandated increase of electric vehicles in its fleet", said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. According to Bob Langston, the zoo's Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator, there are now 32 electric vehicles operating at the zoo.“The e25 will be employed with our Interior Horticulture team and with Browse Gardens,” said Langston.“The Browse requires animals to work more for their food. We call this an Occupational advantage. By using the Solectrac here, we can keep any of the hazardous exhaust emissions out of the plant material.” Langston went on to explain that the additional benefit of the electric e25G is an improvement of overall air quality across the park.The 100% battery powered e25G utilized at the Zoo is assembled at Solectrac's Windsor, CA plant. It provides operators with clean and quiet power, and more reliable operation with reduced cost and carbon footprint while creating a healthier work environment. It can be easily charged from the grid or renewable energy sources, like solar or wind, offering significant fuel savings. The e25G is ideal for hobby farms, golf courses, sports fields, equestrian centers, educational institutions, and municipalities.“One additional benefit [of the electric tractor] is in noise reduction. We are attempting to reduce internal combustion engine use across the zoo. The Solectrac will aid in this goal and will be less problematic for our guests with sensory challenges,” said Langston.The zoo has a long history of improving its sustainability efforts, starting with Green Practices in 1989 following a waste audit and becoming the first government entity in 2002 to become a partner in the North Carolina Environmental Stewardship Initiative, which required the zoo to initiate and maintain an Environmental Management System. It is continuing its efforts now with an increase in EVs (electric vehicles) across its fleet.“One reason we do this is to serve as a model to the local community, to the state and to the zoo world at large that EVs will be useful in institutions such as ours,” said Langston.Solectrac, a certified B Corp since 2019, is a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company with the mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. For more information, visit .About SolectracSolectrac is a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), has been a Certified B Corp since 2019, and continues to maintain the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. Since becoming a subsidiary of Ideanomics in 2021, Solectrac has been growing fast and adding new dealerships every month to its expanding network to provide sales and service to customers. In 2022, the company opened a new 36,000 square foot production facility in Windsor, Northern California and soon added a second assembly center in North Carolina to serve east coast customers. For more information, visit .About IdeanomicsIdeanomics is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging, and financing solutions under one roof, Ideanomics is the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to, and operation of, any EV fleet. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit .Safe Harbor StatementAny statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expected timing for the filing of the Form 10-K, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements for continued listing and related matters. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of the Company to file the Form 10-K on its expected timeline and other risk factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Kelley Oien-Perez

Solectrac

+1 707-859-0622



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube