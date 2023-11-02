PMR Law Ranks Among Nation's Best Law Firms For Personal Injury Litigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Trial boutique's plaintiffs work touted in annual legal guide

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP,

or

PMR Law, has been named among the top personal injury law firms in the nation.

The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms, one of the most respected legal guides in the country, honored PMR Law for its plaintiffs work in personal injury litigation. To be eligible for the guide, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, which honored firm founders and managing partners Tej Paranjpe

and Raj Mahadass

in the latest edition.

"This honor really speaks to the success of our entire team," said Mr. Paranjpe. "We are so grateful to have such talented legal professionals in our corner. This recognition would not be possible without them and, of course, our clients and peers within the industry."

The Best Law Firms rankings represent a rigorous peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation in which leading law firms from around the country are surveyed by legal professionals and clients. The 2024 edition marks the 14th annual listing.

"To be listed among such esteemed groups in this ranking is a true honor," said Mr. Mahadass. "Our team stops at nothing to achieve the best outcomes for our clients, and we are thankful for the acknowledgment of our hard-earned results and efforts."

The firm has developed a national reputation for courtroom success and legal strategy in personal injury cases as well as complex commercial litigation matters. Both managing partners have earned repeat honors for their plaintiffs work by Texas Super Lawyers and Lawdragon. Texas Lawyer magazine has also named PMR Law as Houston's best personal injury firm for two consecutive years in its "Best of" listing.



is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism and tireless representation.

