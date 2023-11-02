Global Sharps Containers Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Demand To Surge As Safe Practices Gain Importance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sharps Containers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

Global Sharps Containers Market to Reach $787.6 Million by 2030

The global market for Sharps Containers estimated at US$510.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$787.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multipurpose Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$352.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Patient Room Containers segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Sharps Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



COVID-19 and Postponement of Elective Surgeries

Competitive Scenario

Sharps Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Sharps Containers Market Exudes Signs of Robust Health: Prospects & Outlook

Sharps Containers Market Sails through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Analysis by Container Type

Analysis by Container Size

Analysis by End-User

Regional Analysis

Sharps Containers: Paving Way for Safe Disposal of Medical Waste

Sharps Disposal Options

Needle Disposal Systems: Mitigating Injury & Infection Risk

Reusable Sharps Containers: Making Sense

Medical Waste Management Issues & Avenues for Sharps Containers

Hazards and Challenges

Recent Market Activity Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sharps Containers Demand to Surge as Safe Practices Gain Importance

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Sharps Containers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Medical Waste Management

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Sharps Containers

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Conscious Disposal of Medical Sharps

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand

Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Multiple Diseases Enhances Prospects for Sharps Containers

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Obesity Facts

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Younger Population Experiences Early Onset of Diseases Leading to Surgical Intervention

Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings Drive Sharps Containers Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Drive Demand for Sharps Disposal Containers

Waste Disposal Standards and Guidelines to Stimulate Demand for Sharps Containers

The Soaring Popularity of Reusable Sharps Containers Sharps Waste and Proper Needle Disposal: Critical Issue

