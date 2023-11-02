Global Sharps Containers Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Demand To Surge As Safe Practices Gain Importance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sharps Containers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
Global Sharps Containers Market to Reach $787.6 Million by 2030
The global market for Sharps Containers estimated at US$510.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$787.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Multipurpose Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$352.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Patient Room Containers segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Sharps Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 and Postponement of Elective Surgeries Competitive Scenario Sharps Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Global Sharps Containers Market Exudes Signs of Robust Health: Prospects & Outlook Sharps Containers Market Sails through the COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis by Container Type Analysis by Container Size Analysis by End-User Regional Analysis Sharps Containers: Paving Way for Safe Disposal of Medical Waste Sharps Disposal Options Needle Disposal Systems: Mitigating Injury & Infection Risk Reusable Sharps Containers: Making Sense Medical Waste Management Issues & Avenues for Sharps Containers Hazards and Challenges Recent Market Activity Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sharps Containers Demand to Surge as Safe Practices Gain Importance Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Sharps Containers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Medical Waste Management Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018 Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Sharps Containers World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045) Conscious Disposal of Medical Sharps Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Multiple Diseases Enhances Prospects for Sharps Containers Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management Obesity Facts Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries Younger Population Experiences Early Onset of Diseases Leading to Surgical Intervention Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings Drive Sharps Containers Market Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Drive Demand for Sharps Disposal Containers Waste Disposal Standards and Guidelines to Stimulate Demand for Sharps Containers The Soaring Popularity of Reusable Sharps Containers Sharps Waste and Proper Needle Disposal: Critical Issue
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)
Becton, Dickinson and Company Bemis Manufacturing Company BondTech Corporation Mauser Packaging Solutions Daniels Healthcare Group GPC Medical Ltd. The Harloff Company Henry Schein, Inc. MarketLab, Inc. Mauser Packaging Solutions Medtronic Plc. Medu-Scientific Ltd. Stericycle Thermo Fischer Scientific
