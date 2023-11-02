Icelandic Salmon - Invitation To Presentation For The Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bíldudalur, 2nd of November 2023.



Icelandic Salmon will be presenting results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday the 9th of November 2023. The presentation will be held at Arion Bank headquarters in Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík, in the conference room Þingvellir.

The conference room will be open from: 8:00 Icelandic time(9:00 CEST)and company's CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson will be presenting the company's results at 9:00 Icelandic time (10:00 CEST).

The presentation will be held in English and also available via webcast. Everyone are welcome, and there is no registration needed to attend. To join remotely, please copy and paste the following link into your browser: webcast

There will be opportunity to ask questions after the presentation or send in questions at .

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the company's web site.

After the presentation there is an opportunity to book one on one meeting from 10:00–14:00 Icelandic time, if interested to do so please send an email to

The results will be available from 06:30 CEST that morning at the company's homepage and on Globe Newswire newsroom,globenewswire/newsroom