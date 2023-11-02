Livento Group's ($NUGN) Announces Form 10 Approval By The Securities And Exchange Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Livento Group (OTCMKTS:$NUGN)

- David StybrNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Livento Group (OTC:NUGN) is delighted to announce the momentous approval of its Form 10 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards becoming a fully reporting public entity and eventual listing on major exchanges, notably the NASDAQ.The SEC's approval of Livento Group's Form 10 represents a pivotal achievement and a testament to the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. This approval follows the initiation of the 15c2-11 registration process, solidifying Livento's standing as a steadfast player in the financial markets and is part of OTC QB up-listing process.This significant milestone signifies that Livento Group, with a portfolio boasting over $46 million in total assets and a robust base of shareholders, has met the vital prerequisites to advance in the process of uplisting from the OTC markets to the prestigious NASDAQ. The completion and approval of Form 10 provide prospective investors with comprehensive and essential information to make informed investment decisions, encompassing crucial details such as financial data, risk assessments, securities ownership information, and more.David Stybr, CEO of Livento Group, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to receive the SEC's approval of our Form 10. This represents a significant leap in our ongoing journey, and the hard work has truly paid off. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal shareholders, who have consistently supported us and continue to champion the growth and development of Livento and our subsidiary, BOXO."Livento's remarkable growth has been strikingly evident, with a substantial increase in total assets surging from $23 million to an impressive $46 million between March and June of 2023. In addition, Livento Group has extended its footprint across Europe and Africa, and excitingly anticipates the IPO of Global Dot Logistics, further cementing its global presence and relevance in the industry.About Livento Group, Inc.Livento Group (OTC: NUGN) is committed to acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company has recently launched BOXO Productions, a film, and television production subsidiary, helmed by top industry actors and producers. For further information on Livento Group and BOXO Productions, please visit and .Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.For more information, please contact:David StybrChief Executive Officer, Livento Group, Inc.PR & Media ContactDouglas Messer

