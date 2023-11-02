Bayshore Family Dental Opens Its Doors In Dunedin, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bayshore Family Dental proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art dental practice in Dunedin, Florida.

- Dr. Hayder KafajiDUNEDIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bayshore Family Dental Opens Its Doors in Dunedin, FloridaBayshore Family Dental proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art dental practice in Dunedin, Florida. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for the community, bringing unparalleled dental care and a commitment to patient well-being to the heart of Dunedin.At the helm of Bayshore Family Dental are esteemed dentists, Dr. Sura Dabbagh and Dr. Hayder Kafaji. Dr. Dabbagh, a distinguished general and cosmetic dentist, upholds the highest accreditation standards, continually advancing her expertise through rigorous education. Dr. Kafaji, a Doctor of Dental Surgery and a proud member of the International Dental Implant Association, exemplifies a commitment to staying at the forefront of dental innovation through extensive continued education.“Better education and technology means we can provide better care for our community,” says Dr. Hayder. Along with Dr. Dabbagh, they're excited to bring the latest in imaging and treatment techniques to their services. With the latest in dental technology, they hope to make transformative treatments like dental implants and tooth replacement accessible for as many patients as possible.Bayshore Family Dental specializes in a range of services that cater to the diverse needs of the Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, and Oldsmar communities:General DentistryCosmetic DentistryInvisalign®Emergency DentistryDental ImplantsDental CrownsRoot Canal TherapyAll-on-Four and All-on-Five ImplantsWisdom Tooth RemovalSleep Apnea TreatmentSedation DentistryBayshore Family Dental sets itself apart through its commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction. Beyond exceptional dental care, the practice boasts a range of amenities designed to enhance the patient experience. Patients can enjoy the luxury of TVs in every exam room, a welcoming beverage bar, and the convenience of extended hours. The practice understands the importance of comfort during dental visits, providing blankets and neck pillows to ensure a relaxing atmosphere. Bayshore Family Dental also offers same-day emergency appointments, reaffirming its dedication to the community's oral health.As part of their grand opening celebration, Bayshore Family Dental extends a warm welcome to the community with enticing new patient specials. These include complimentary implant consultations and second opinions, as well as affordable exams and x-rays for first-time patients. Drs. Dabbagh and Kafaji are proud to set their best foot forward to demonstrate their practice's commitment to making high-quality dental care accessible to all.As Bayshore Family Dental opens its doors, it invites residents to experience dentistry at its finest, where expertise meets compassion, and patient care is a top priority.Contact InformationBayshore Family Dental1952 Bayshore BlvdDunedin, FL 34698(727) 733-1175About Bayshore Family DentalBayshore Family Dental is a leading dental practice in Dunedin, Florida, dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate oral care. Led by Dr. Sura Dabbagh and Dr. Hayder Kafaji, the practice combines expertise with a commitment to patient comfort, offering a range of services to meet the diverse needs of the community.

