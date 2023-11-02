Social Discovery Group Doubles Down On Investments In LGBTQIA+ Community Social Apps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As one of the world's largest dating site conglomerates, Social Discovery Group currently reaches over 250M users through its network of 40+ brands

- Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Social Discovery GroupNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Social Discovery Group , a global technology company comprised of over 40 brands, is reaffirming its dedication to having the most expansive portfolio of dating and social discovery platforms through substantial investments in LGBTQIA+ community. As part of Social Discovery Group's $50 million VC Fund, the company is searching for the next platform to facilitate meaningful connections and foster new relationships in the digital realm.Social Discovery Group (SDG) is on a mission to combat the pervasive issues of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection often engendered by the digital age. The company's portfolio encompasses an array of cutting-edge products, including international dating sites, novel social and entertainment apps, and state-of-the-art AI technologies. Together, these offerings are reshaping the way people interact and forge connections with one another.Within SDG's network, there are niche platforms designed to cater specifically to the diverse needs and preferences of the LGBTQIA+ community. These social discovery sites include:- Dating : an online dating service with members from 40+ countries and focuses on connecting men and women worldwide who identify as straight, bisexual, gay, and lesbian.- DateMyAge ( ): one of the best dating apps for mature and senior people and meet friends and/or find love among like-minded singles 40+.- GuysOnly ( ): a fabulous gay dating app packed with opportunities including unlimited free chat, eye-popping content, and ice-breaker mingling.- GirlsOnlyDating ( ): a unique lesbian website where you can meet your partner locally or internationally: it covers more than 32 countries and offers the technology that lets members take dating further than ever.“As a company, Social Discovery Group is constantly looking for ways to provide people of all communities with options to come together and continue to solve the epidemic of loneliness,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Social Discovery Group.“Providing people with platforms that make them feel comfortable, recognized, and valued is the driving force behind what we do, and we remain committed to identifying even more ways to expand our offerings.”In a world of ever-evolving technology, Social Discovery Group remains at the forefront, spearheading the charge to create meaningful connections and combat loneliness within the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond. For more information about Social Discovery Group's Investment Fund, please visitAbout Social Discovery Group: Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting over 40 brands with 250 million users. SDG solves the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit .

