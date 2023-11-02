Inpipe Energy Partners With NYC Department Of Environmental Protection In Inaugural Environmental Tech Lab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InPipe Energy selection to work with Public-private initiative will leverage global climate tech sector to meet regional climate resilience goals

- InPipe Energy, CEO, Gregg SemlerSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, InPipe Energy announced that they are one of eight companies selected to collaborate with the Environmental Tech Lab (ETL) as part of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection 's (DEP) testing of technologies designed to enhance operational efficiency and data utilization at the nation's largest municipal water and wastewater utility. The ETL, launched earlier this year by DEP and the Partnership Fund for New York City, leverages the global technology sector to help solve both present and future challenges facing the city's water and wastewater network. Every day, that network provides approximately 1 billion gallons of safe drinking water and treats about 1.3 billion gallons of wastewater.“We are honored to be selected to support NYC DEP's efficiency and resilience goals”, stated InPipe Energy CEO Gregg Semler.“Being chosen validates the focus the InPipe team has to develop the HydroXS, a first-of-its-kind product line that uses micro-hydropower to create a new source of reliable, low cost renewable energy from water pipelines.”The ETL works with senior stakeholders across all DEP bureaus to identify their top organizational challenges and determine how new technologies can best address agency needs. This streamlined testing process, with distinct go/no-go decision points, fosters a deep understanding of which tools can best position DEP to operationally respond to the impacts of climate change and other twenty-first century challenges.This year's Operational Efficiency Challenge and Data Utilization Challenge garnered nearly 100 applications from over twenty countries. A team of DEP decision makers and private sector experts assessed applicants based on their technology's potential impact, product, team, and overall value proposition. Through this rigorous review process, eight companies were selected to deploy their technologies over an eight-week“proof of concept” period starting in October 2023. Successful companies may be invited to deploy their work on a larger scale in a yearlong pilot.The ETL is modeled after the successful Transit Tech Lab (TTL), a collaboration between the Partnership for New York City and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which enables regional transportation agencies to test new technologies that modernize public transit and improve the customer experience. Winners from the Transit Tech Lab program have helped the regional transportation network improve subway signaling, curb management, transit accessibility, and enhance operational efficiencies. Since 2018, the TTL has fielded over 750 applicants, tested 51 technologies, and facilitated seven commercial engagements.To learn more about InPipe Energy, visit , or about the ETL, visit .***About InPipe Energy:InPipe Energy is on a mission to help the world practically and economically decarbonize by creating new clean energy resources from existing water pipeline infrastructure. Our flagship product, the HydroXS® combines micro-hydropower technology with controls that are easily integrated into existing or new infrastructure to harvest excess water pressure and convert it to clean, low-cost electricity. InPipe Energy provides a turnkey process to support water managers eager to be more efficient, sustainable and resilient. InPipe Energy works with utilities to secure funding to cover the cost of these projects. For more information or to receive your water system, energy generation, and carbon reduction assessment, visit .About the NYC Department of Environmental Protection:DEP manages New York City's water supply, providing approximately 1 billion gallons of high-quality drinking water each day to nearly 10 million residents, including 8.8 million in New York City. The water is delivered from a watershed that extends more than 125 miles from the city, comprising 19 reservoirs and three controlled lakes. Approximately 7,000 miles of water mains, tunnels and aqueducts bring water to homes and businesses throughout the five boroughs, and 7,500 miles of sewer lines and 96 pump stations take wastewater to 14 in-city treatment plants. DEP also protects the health and safety of New Yorkers by enforcing the Air and Noise Codes and asbestos rules. DEP has a robust capital program, with a planned $31 billion in investments over the next 10 years. For more information, visit nyc/dep, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.About the Partnership Fund for New York City:The Partnership Fund for New York City is the $130 million investment arm of the Partnership for New York City, New York's leading business organization. The Fund's mission is to engage the City's business leaders to identify and support promising entrepreneurs - in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors – to create jobs, spur new business and expand opportunities for New Yorkers to participate in the City's economy. As an“evergreen” fund, realized gains are continuously reinvested. The Partnership Fund Board is led by co-chairs Tarek Sherif and Neil Blumenthal. Maria Gotsch, President and CEO, leads the team. More information about the Fund can be found at .

