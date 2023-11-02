Intralogistics Market Projected To Reach US$ 75.36 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global intralogistics market is predicted to develop at a high-value CAGR of 14.8% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 75.36 billion by the end of 2032.

Intralogistics, the foundation of modern supply chain management, is critical to ensure the efficient movement of goods within warehouses and distribution centres. This crucial sector has changed dramatically throughout the years, owing to technological improvements, shifting consumer preferences, and global economic shifts. In this article, we will present an overview of the intralogistics market, look into current demand and supply trends, and address the major issues and challenges confronting industry stakeholders.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Intralogistics Market Overview

The intralogistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by the increasing need for streamlined warehouse operations and the rise of e-commerce. This market encompasses a wide range of technologies and solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, conveyor systems, robotics, warehouse management software, and material handling equipment. As businesses strive to enhance their operational efficiency and reduce costs, the demand for innovative intralogistics solutions continues to rise.

Intralogistics Market Demand Analysis

Numerous industries are adapting to the digital age, emphasizing global engagement and contribution. Globalization, defined by process integration and market internationalization, is reshaping societies. The involvement of intralogistics and emerging markets has amplified global trade and economic progress. The fourth industrial revolution promises to enhance productivity and transparency by bridging hardware, software, and service components from intralogistics providers. This technology, widely utilized in sectors like aviation, warehousing, and logistics, is now embraced by public sector entities. Public-private partnerships are emerging in initiatives such as airport logistics services and government food storage facilities, showcasing the growing significance of intralogistics.

Intralogistics Market Growth

The intralogistics market is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for efficient and automated material handling solutions. Industries are increasingly adopting intralogistics systems to streamline their operations, reduce manual labor, and enhance productivity. This growth is further accelerated by the rising e-commerce sector, where intralogistics solutions play a pivotal role in managing warehouse and distribution center operations. The global intralogistics market is projected to continue its expansion in the coming years as businesses seek to optimize their supply chain operations and adapt to the changing landscape of logistics.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Daifuku Co., Ltd. (TYO: 6383 )

Interroll (SWX: INRN )

Jungheinrich AG (ETR: JUN3 )

KION Group

Korber AG

Krones AG

KUKA Group

Material Handling Systems

Murata Machineries Ltd. Toyota Industries Corporation

The U.S. intralogistics market experienced robust growth with a 13.2% CAGR from 2011 to 2017. The U.S. is known for early tech adoption, including intralogistics and 5G in supply chains. Key sectors like automotive, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing heavily employ intralogistics, with major players like Toyota Industries, MHS, and Daifuku generating substantial U.S. revenue. The rapid growth of these industries has propelled the U.S. intralogistics market to reach a valuation of $3.84 billion in 2022.

Intralogistics Market Notable Developments

The intralogistics sector is witnessing significant developments as it adapts to the changing demands of modern industries. Notable trends include the integration of advanced robotics and automation systems to optimize warehouse and distribution center operations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being harnessed to enhance predictive analytics and real-time decision-making, resulting in more efficient material flow. Additionally, sustainability and environmental concerns are shaping developments, leading to the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and practices in intralogistics processes to minimize the carbon footprint and promote responsible supply chain management.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent intralogistics companies are at the forefront of adopting sustainable technologies and optimization systems to cater to a diverse array of end-users. Key manufacturers are directing their efforts toward the development and enhancement of innovative software and service designs to tackle challenges associated with material arrangement and storage. Eminent players in the market are exploring acquisitions and mergers as strategic avenues for growth in this dynamic sector.

In 2020, Interroll introduced the high-performance MX 025H Crossbelt Sorter, a breakthrough technology capable of efficiently handling approximately 20,000 conveyed goods per hour. This innovation represents a significant milestone in the field of intralogistics, offering enhanced sorting capabilities and improved operational efficiency.

More recently, Telus has expanded its portfolio to include customized solutions encompassing journey management, smart building solutions, contact tracing, and more. This strategic move positions Telus as a renowned brand offering comprehensive and interconnected solutions for optimizing work environments and processes.

Segmentation of Intralogistics Industry Research



By Component:



Hardware



Software

Services

By End Use:



Logistics



Food & Beverages



Retail & e-Commerce



Airports



Automotive



Chemicals



Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The intralogistics market is undergoing a transformative phase driven by technological innovations, changing consumer expectations, and the imperative for sustainability. As demand for efficient and automated warehouse operations continues to rise, companies must adapt to stay competitive. However, they also face significant challenges, including labor shortages, integration complexities, cybersecurity risks, infrastructure constraints, and evolving regulations. Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for the continued growth and success of the intralogistics industry. Staying informed and proactive in addressing these issues will be essential for industry stakeholders in the years ahead.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: