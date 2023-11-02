Sanofi Honors 10 Advocacy Organizations Promoting Health Equity Solutions In Underserved U.S. Communities

The winning advocacy organizations, announced at

Sanofi's Trust, Inclusion, and Equity Summit, serve a diverse range of communities, geographies and patient populations in the United States. Each will receive $50,000 from Sanofi, in addition to being able to leverage the global healthcare company's expertise through this partnership. This approach, aligned with our A Million Conversations

initiative and successfully pioneered by Sanofi in 2022, supports organizations that build trust with underserved patients, while helping ensure that equity efforts are driven by the needs and experiences of diverse communities.

Eric Racine

PharmD, MBA, Vice President & Head, US Public Affairs & Patient Advocacy, Sanofi

"Sanofi believes that supporting and partnering with US advocacy groups that are experts on health equity in their own communities is key to our goal of helping as many people as possible benefit from the tremendous advances underway in science and medicine. This year's Health Equity Accelerator Awards recipients are a diverse group of healthcare champions whose innovation and unwavering commitment to reducing health disparities set inspiring examples for the entire healthcare industry."

In all, 116 advocacy organizations across the US applied to the program, exceeding

Sanofi's

expectations. Applications were evaluated by a panel consisting of health equity thought leaders from outside the company and US leaders from within Sanofi. They were judged on whether applications reflected a clear understanding of the challenge, a focus on specific underserved populations, a well-defined action plan with concrete objectives and deliverables, innovative approaches to reach and support patients, and metrics to capture and communicate impact.

Mike

McAtee

Executive Director, USA Boxing

"USA Boxing events are held around the country every weekend, with many held in underserved communities that lack access to vaccines and other educational health information. Augmenting our ability to provide this help and information to our members is a massive benefit to our organization and the people we serve. Winning the 2023 Sanofi Health Equity Accelerator Award is like starting a bout already ahead on points – it is a tremendous honor."

Connecting Health Equity Advocates

In addition to the Health Equity Accelerator Awards, Sanofi also has launched a health equity Community of Practice

so advocacy groups can connect, share best practices, and accelerate the impact of their programs on underserved populations. The goal is to enable patient groups focused on disparities in different therapeutic areas to learn from each other on important topics such as building trust, leveraging artificial intelligence, and offering culturally accessible resources, and it allows Sanofi to continue learning from and supporting our partners.

To celebrate the advocacy groups working to advance health equity, Sanofi will host a special event, Health Equity Heroes: Advocates Making a Difference , on January 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Honorees will include the 10 winning organizations from this year, the winners from 2022, and other US advocacy groups that are helping to improve the health of underserved patients.

2023 Health Equity Accelerator Award Winners: