Lyons & Simmons Earns Best Law Firms Honors

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regularly trusted with life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases, the trial firm of Lyons & Simmons has earned Dallas-Fort Worth top-tier honors from Best Law Firms based on its personal injury litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.



Consistently recognized among the top plaintiff litigation firms in the country, Lyons & Simmons earned additional top Best Law Firms honors for its success in high-stakes business disputes.

Lyons & Simmons has an established record of securing justice in cases that impact public safety. Earlier this year, firm co-founder Michael Lyons

served as co-counsel in a wrongful death case, helping to secure an $860 million jury verdict for the family of a Dallas woman killed when a collapsed tower crane ripped through her apartment building.

Lyons and Christopher Simmons

also currently serve leading roles on the plaintiffs' executive committee for the In Re: Astroworld Festival MDL, the 2021 Houston mass casualty tragedy event.



Best Law Firms recognition is based on client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review and extensive Best Lawyers editorial evaluation.

To be eligible for consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer selected to The Best Lawyers in America

guide. Earlier this year Lyons, Simmons

and partner Christopher Carr were selected to the prestigious listing based on their representation of plaintiffs involved in personal injury litigation. Lyons and Simmons also earned recognition for commercial litigation work.



The Best Law Firms listing is the latest honor for Lyons & Simmons. The firm's $10.13 million medical malpractice win for a client left as a paraplegic due to significant emergency diagnosis and treatment delays

was among Texas' Top Verdicts for 2022. The verdict also was a key factor in the firm securing a National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalist distinction for the second time in three years.



Lyons & Simmons also recently earned its fourth consecutive selection among the top three personal injury firms in Dallas as part of Texas Lawyer magazine's annual "Best Of" reader survey. Lyons & Simmons is the only Dallas firm to be voted into the top three each year the personal injury designation has been awarded.

The firm and its individual attorneys have earned additional recognition from Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon,

D Magazine, The National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers.



About Lyons & Simmons, LLP



Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP , is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.



