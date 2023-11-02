Bailey Brauer Earns Best Law Firms Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm among nation's best for commercial litigation, appellate work

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based litigation boutique

Bailey Brauer PLLC

has earned recognition among the nation's Best Law Firms for a sixth consecutive year.

The firm was included for its commercial litigation and appellate work on behalf of clients involved in complex tort and commercial cases in federal and state courts across the country.

Bailey Brauer attorneys are trusted advisers for clients in matters involving allegations of fraud/deceptive trade practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices and the Packers and Stockyards Act. They also regularly represent clients in litigation involving insurance coverage, energy matters, real estate disputes, catastrophic personal injury and in internal and governmental investigations.

Best Law Firms selection is based on extensive peer and editorial review, supplemented by additional attorney and client evaluations. The full 2024 listing of Best Law Firms can be found at

.

A firm must have at least one attorney recognized in The

Best Lawyers in America

legal guide as a prerequisite for Best Law Firm consideration. Firm co-founders

Clayton Bailey

and

Alex Brauer

and partner Ben Stewart

were selected to the 2024 edition of the prestigious legal guide based on their commercial litigation work. Additionally, Mr. Bailey was featured among the nation's top appellate attorneys.



In addition to the Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers in America recognition, the firm and its attorneys have been honored by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA, BTI Consulting Group, The National Law Journal,

Lawdragon 500, Texas Super Lawyers and

D Magazine.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC

is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals and class actions.

