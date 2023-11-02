Robust Growth In Warehouse Management System Market Driven By E-Commerce Infrastructure Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global warehouse management system market , currently valued at $2.74 billion, is projected to reach $3.15 billion in 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Despite the ongoing repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures, the market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion, reaching $5.5 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the escalating demand from e-commerce companies, prompting the establishment of larger warehouses equipped with advanced tracking and forecasting capabilities to effectively manage and streamline the movement of extensive inventories.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Offering: Software, Services

.Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

.Function: Labor Management System, Analytics And Optimization, Billing And Yard Management, Systems Integration And Maintenance

.Application: Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

Notable industry players, such as Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and IBM Corp., are actively pursuing technological advancements, positioning them at the forefront of the warehouse management system market. The introduction of the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution, a cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system (WMS), highlights the trend of technology-led advancements, emphasizing the need for integrated and agile solutions that cater to the dynamic requirements of modern distribution centers.

Driving Force: E-commerce Industry's Expanding Footprint

The thriving e-commerce sector, evidenced by significant growth in warehousing transactions, exemplified by the expected surge from 31.7 million square feet in 2021 to 76.2 million square feet in 2026, according to Knight Frank, underpins the surge in demand for advanced warehouse management systems. In an increasingly competitive landscape, e-commerce companies are keen on leveraging sophisticated tracking mechanisms and accurate inventory forecasting to meet evolving consumer demands and ensure seamless operations within their expansive logistics networks.

Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Promising Growth

In 2022, North America held the largest share in the warehouse management system market, driven by the region's advanced infrastructure and widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, fueled by rapid industrialization and the burgeoning e-commerce landscape. The comprehensive market analysis provides an in-depth examination of key regions, encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering valuable insights into regional dynamics and market trends.

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on warehouse management system market size, warehouse management systemwmsmarket drivers and trends, warehouse management system market major players, warehouse management system market competitors' revenues, warehouse management system market positioning, and warehouse management system market growth across geographies. The warehouse management system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

