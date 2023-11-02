Allsaints Celebrates The Launch Of The Stars Are Out With Caylee Cowan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Caylee Cowan attends Allsaints Event (Jojo Korsh/BFA)

Caylee Cowan attends Allsaints Event (Jojo Korsh/BFA)

Allsaints Event (Jojo Korsh/BFA)

Actress Caylee Cowan Celebrates the Launch of the Stars Are Out with AllSaints

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AllSaints Celebrates the Launch of the Stars Are Out in Los Angeles, California hosted by brand ambassador Oliver Trevana and with guests such as Caylee Cowan , and Casey Affleck in attendance among other notable guests such as Max Schneider, Marta Pozzan, Matthew Postlethwaite, Jessica Belkin, Amber Asaly, Leilani Green, Gauge Burek, Allie Marie Evans, and Max Schneider who attended the star-studded festivity including celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders.AllSaints, founded in East London in 1994, has become synonymous with edgy and distinctive fashion. Renowned for their cult leather jackets and signature biker boots, AllSaints continuously pushes the boundaries of style, embracing innovation and individuality. The Stars are Out Winter Collection includes a variety of signature pieces, offering fashion enthusiasts warmer styles for the winter months.The event, expertly produced by The Influence, served as a testament to the spirit of collaboration and creativity. AllSaints and Caliwater came together to curate an unforgettable evening, celebrating fashion, music, and the essence of summer. As guests mingled, danced, and enjoyed the breathtaking views, the party at the Chateau became a symbol of AllSaints' rebellious attitude and Caliwater's commitment to hydration and healthy living.AllSaints continues to shape the fashion landscape, inviting individuals to express their unique style and embrace the allure of originality. The partnership between AllSaints and Caliwater exemplifies the power of collaboration, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of fashion and lifestyle.For more information about AllSaints and their latest collections, visit their official website .AllSaints "The Stars are Out" Event took place on Wednesday (Nov 1st) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif.The event was produced by The Influence.All images by BFA.

