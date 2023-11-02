(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aviation Week Network Logo

The Speakers Will Provide Critical Updates on New Industry and Defense Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network 's A&D Conference Will Feature Industry and Government Leaders Providing Critical Updates on New Industry and Defense InitiativesWHO: Aviation Week NetworkWHAT: The Annual A&D conference (formerly Defense Chain Conference), a two-day event that provides business-critical information, predictive intelligence, and connections. The history of the event spans over 20 years and has provided critical updates on new industry and defense initiatives. The 2023 conference theme is centered on Building a Resilient Industrial Base.The event will close out with the collocated Program Excellence Awards that are open to industry professionals. The Awards celebrate and honor programs that demonstrate excellence in execution – from commercial, space, and defense sectors around the globe. winners will be named and all finalists honored during the annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet, scheduled for Nov. 8 as part of Aviation Week's Aerospace & Defense Programs Conference at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC.WHEN: Tuesday, November 7 (8:30 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.) and Wednesday, November 8 (8:55 a.m. to 5:05 p.m.). The full agenda can be found at:WHERE: The Watergate Hotel, 2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037TOPICS:.Conversation about Defense Industrial Base Resiliency & Preparedness.How the U.S. Can Implement a Defense Industrial Policy and Boost Competitiveness.Protecting the Homeland Through Partnerships Abroad.Myth Busting: High-Performance Small Satellites.The Four Horsemen – Market Outlook for the A&D Industry.Mission-Critical: An Update on the U.S. Space Force.Stimulating Domestic Manufacturing: Is the U.S. Innovating Enough?.Keeping Our Edge: Innovation and National Security.Analysts' View of the Global Industry Forecast.A Game Changer: Using AI to Design Aerospace Parts.Lessons Learned: Taking the Pulse of the Global Supply Chain Challenges.Defense Industrial Base at a Crossroads: Learning from Ukraine, Looking toward ChinaSPEAKERS: A full list of speakers can be found here and include leaders from Siemens, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Boeing Defense, Space & Security's Air Dominance Division, Elbit Systems of America, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Embraer, Millenium Space Systems, Salesforce, and Honeywell Aerospace, as well as:.Hon. Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and IntegrationDepartment of the Air Force.Hon. Bob Hale, Chairman, PPBE Reform Commission.Anthony Di Stasio, Director of the Manufacturing, Capability Expansion, and Investment Prioritization Directorate (MCEIP), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD A&S).Sander Oude Hengel, Defense Cooperation Attaché and Chair, Defense MoU Attachés Group (DMAG), Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President, Global Operations, Northrop Grumman.Barrett Koch, Vice President, Aerospace & DefenseSiemens Digital Industry SoftwareSPONSORS: The Diamond Sponsor is Siemens, the Platinum Sponsor is Salesforce, Premium Sponsor Elbit Systems of America, and Sponsor is Millennium Space Systems.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

Elizabeth Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram