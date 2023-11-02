Wire 3 Hires New VP Of Government Affairs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light is thrilled to announce Kayla Houde as its new VP of Government Affairs. In this new capacity, Ms.

Houde will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with all of the municipalities and states that we serve or plan to serve in the near future.

Before joining Wire 3 Ms. Houde served as the Director for Market Development and Government Relations at Clearwave Fiber since 2021. Specifically, she handled oversight of the market development team as

Clearwave expanded to new markets in its multi state footprint.

"We are very excited to have Kayla join our team. The depth of her experience, relationships within the industry, and sheer tenacity will allow us to hyper-charge our growth in our existing markets, as well as all of our recently announced expansion plans," said Jai

Ramachandran, CEO. "The future is bright for the internet connectivity needs of the Space Coast and the rest of Central Florida, and Kayla is here to help make that future a reality."

Join Wire 3 in welcoming this exciting new chapter as they continue to build stronger connections, one community at a time.

For more information about Wire 3 and its services, please visit .

For information on available positions at Wire 3, please visit

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider that is committed to providing its customers with the fastest, most reliable internet service available. Wire 3 is currently available in Volusia and Brevard counties in Florida, and is expanding to Vero Beach in early 2024. For more information, visit

.

Press Contact:

Ryan Dendievel

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Wire 3 Holdings