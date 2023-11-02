Planetarium Labs To Launch 'Nine Chronicles M' And Reimagine Possibilities In The World Of Web3 Gaming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Planetarium Labs , a rapidly growing Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable experiences for gamers around the world, will launch the highly-anticipated Nine Chronicles (9C) M on November 22, 2023, marking a pivotal milestone in the progression of the Web3 gaming landscape.

The mobile version will offer the same engaging and customizable features that have established Nine Chronicles as a leading Web3 RPG game on PC, seamlessly blending immersive gameplay with the convenience of mobile accessibility. According to Statista , there are approximately 3 billion gamers worldwide, of which over half (1.7 billion) are mobile-first gamers . Nine Chronicles M aims not only to deliver earning opportunities, enhanced accessibility, and immersive gaming experiences, but also to contribute to Web3 adoption while maximizing benefits for players.

According to JC Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Planetarium Labs :“Our mission has always been to deliver the best experiences to the widest possible user base. Nine Chronicles is already one of our most successful titles with over 200,000 players. Now, with Nine Chronicles M, players can enjoy the game anywhere, anytime, using just their mobile phones. It will also be available on Google Play and Apple Store with support for in-app purchases, aligning with our strategy of introducing users – even those unfamiliar with crypto, to Web3 games in a user-friendly manner.”

Alan Lau, Chief Business Officer of Animoca Brands , which led Planetarium Labs' $32 million Series A funding round in 2022, commented:“The development and design teams of Planetarium Labs have decades' worth of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and we're thrilled to be part of this upcoming launch. Idle RPGs represent a popular and growing gaming genre, and Nine Chronicles M could become even more successful than the PC version, playing a crucial role in driving Web3 adoption.”

To celebrate the upcoming mobile release, Planetarium Labs has organized a three-week pre-registration event offering users a gamified experience through daily gacha games. Everyday in the weeks leading up to the mobile release, users will have the chance to win various items, which include 10,000 NCG valued at approximately $700 during the pre-registration period. Additionally, early registrants will have the opportunity to earn additional rewards using a referral code claimed through a creative referral bonus system. Users can pre-register for Nine Chronicles M on the site: .

For more details on how to pre-register and rewards, refer to the pre-registration tutorial blog .

Nine Chronicles consistently holds a top-ranking position on DappRadar by daily UAW, boasting one of the largest global Web3 gaming communities. It stands out as the world's first fully on-chain and open-source Web3 MMORPG game that truly delivers decentralized experiences where users can mod and utilize Nine Chronicles IP.

The game's development was supported by funds raised from Web3 heavyweights such as Animoca Brands and Binance Labs. The mobile announcement comes soon after Planetarium Labs' recent announcement that Nine Chronicles is going multichain by integrating the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. This standard facilitates the seamless transfer of wrapped NCG – the native token of the Nine Chronicles gaming ecosystem – across different blockchain networks. The OFT adoption was coupled with the release of BNB Chronicles – a game built on the BNB Smart Chain that elegantly ties in with the Nine Chronicles storyline, gameplay, and digital assets – which was designed to turbocharge Nine Chronicles adoption by BNB Smart Chain gamers.

These milestones underscore Planetarium Labs' commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in the right channels and with the most impactful features to spearhead Web3 adoption and keep gamers and Web3 communities around the world active, engaged, and entertained within the expansive gaming world Nine Chronicles.

For updates and additional information, visit Nine Chronicles on X , Discor , and Medium .

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs is a rapidly growing, community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. The company successfully raised over $32 million in Series A funding led by Animoca Brands in 2022. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level and cementing the game publisher's position as a revolutionary industry leader.

Contacts

Robert Penington





