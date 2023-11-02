MATERIALL ANNOUNCES EXCITING NAME CHANGE TO UNISENSE TECH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Materiall, a leading artificial intelligence company, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey of growth and evolution. Effective November 1st, 2023, the company will officially change its name to Unisense . This change reflects the company's commitment to innovation, adaptability, and customer-centricity in an ever-changing business landscape.

The decision to rebrand to Unisense was driven by a desire to better align the Unisense corporate identity with the strategic vision and core values. As the Unisense team continues to expand the product offerings and global presence, the new Unisense name encapsulates the essence of the brand, the dedication to excellence, and the overall forward-looking approach.

"Unisense represents a pivotal chapter in our company's history," said Bharat Vijay, Founder and CEO at Unisense. "Our rebranding is not just about a new name; it's about reinforcing our commitment to innovation and enhancing the experience for our customers. This change positions our company to launch the Unisense AI platform into new areas such as Healthcare, Auto, and Real Estate."

While the name is changing, clients and partners can rest assured that the exceptional level of service and support they have come to expect will remain unwavering. The Unisense development team will continue to work diligently to deliver industry-leading solutions that address the unique needs of clients in order to propel their success.

As part of the rebranding initiative, Unisense will launch a redesigned website at , featuring a fresh look and improved user experience. Visitors to the website will have access to comprehensive information about our products, services, and industry insights.

The name change will be reflected across all our communication channels, including our website, social media platforms, email addresses, and marketing materials. Clients and partners are advised to update their records to ensure a smooth transition.

About Unisense:

Unisense is an artificial intelligence-focused company committed to empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional services. With a dedicated team of experts and a passion for innovation, Unisense is at the forefront of driving positive change in the industry.

