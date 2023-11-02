Sema Announces Generative AI Code Whitepaper: Genai Is Writing Your Code. Are You Managing The Risks?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Using Generative AI to write code has exploded. Whitepaper explains the growth, the benefits, the risks, and a seven-step action plan.

- Matt Van ItallieBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sema , the CTO metrics software company, announced a whitepaper and pre-orders for its new product tackling the next-generation software engineering challenge: managing the use of Generative AI to create code.McKinsey estimates GenAI's impact on the technology function to exceed $900 Billion, and technology departments are two of the top six corporate functions that GenAI will disrupt.28 countries are convening this week at the AI Safety Summit to "understand frontier AI risks and improve frontier AI safety."For software in particular, GenAI comes with several risks:. Legal and intellectual property risk, including copyright and claims of Open Source misuse;. Regulatory risk, including restrictions or even bans of GenAI code usage in certain industries;. Team risk, including both that developers may not be using it enough to take full advantage of the massive upside and that they may not be using it in alignment with compliance risks.Sema is now accepting pre-orders on its AI Code Monitor , a management tool that helps CTOs detect how much code is written by Generative AI in their codebases and act on how they can guide their teams to capture the value and mitigate the risks. Pre-orders come with a significant price discount and a subscription to GenAI Code Regulatory and Compliance Updates.Sema's whitepaper, Gen AI is writing your code. Are you managing the risks? Includes the rise of GenAI in software development, the benefits to engineers and companies, the looming legal and regulatory challenges, and a seven-step action plan for the C-Suite.Sema's Co-Founder and CEO, Matt Van Itallie, said,“Generative AI is one of the greatest productivity boosts for developers we've seen in our lifetime. But the risks are significant – we think they'll exceed the compliance and legal risks coming out of Open Source usage. And Engineering organizations will need to support their developers to use GenAI in the right way to keep it safe.”As Sema's Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Brendan Cody-Kenny, observed,GenAI's core benefit is that it reduces detailed development work, and as a result, developers are less likely to get stuck“in the weeds”. This speeds up development but, more crucially, gives back brain space to work at a higher level, ultimately increasing innovation and value creation.About Sema: Sema is a software company focused on CTO metrics based in Baltimore, Maryland. It has analyzed over $1 Trillion worth of enterprise value of engineering organizations for leading software investors and acquirers.For more information: Matt Van Itallie, CEO, , 202-309-8703.

MATT VAN ITALLIE

Sema

+1 202-309-8703

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn