Stick & Tin Introduces Lot Pricer: The Future Of AI-Powered RV Pricing

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stick & Tin Unveils "Lot Pricer": The Advanced AI-Powered RV Pricing & Forecasting SolutionStick & Tin LLC, a dedicated contributor to the RV industry, proudly introduces its latest innovation: "Lot Pricer". This AI-Powered RV Pricing & Forecasting tool is designed to simplify the complexities of RV pricing, offering dealerships an intuitive way to understand their market positioning and receive AI-driven pricing recommendations.Matt Powell of Stick & Tin states,“In an ever-evolving market, dealers require actionable insights, not just raw data. 'Lot Pricer' is our answer to this need. It interprets market data, offering AI-powered pricing recommendations based on a myriad of factors, ensuring dealers are always competitively positioned.”Key Features of "Lot Pricer":Comprehensive Data Access: With a database of over 200,000 RV listings, dealers gain a panoramic view of the market landscape.Intuitive Market Positioning: A user-friendly interface that instantly shows dealers their market standing, eliminating guesswork.Advanced AI Pricing Recommendations: "Lot Pricer's" AI analyzes a multitude of factors, from market trends to competitor pricing, to generate precise pricing suggestions tailored for each dealer.Sales Analysis: Gain insights into market demand and manage inventory more effectively.Benchmarking: Compare performance against market averages for a comprehensive understanding of one's position.Joe Frament notes,“Our aim with 'Lot Pricer' is to streamline the pricing process for dealers. With its advanced AI capabilities, dealers receive intelligent recommendations that can significantly influence their decision-making processes.”To showcase its capabilities, Stick & Tin will host a live demo of "Lot Pricer" during RVDA 2023 in Las Vegas, offering attendees an opportunity to explore the software's features firsthand.For inquiries, demos, or more information:Joe Frament ()About Stick & TinStick & Tin LLC has consistently been at the forefront of the RV industry, developing solutions tailored to address industry-specific challenges. With innovations like RVScout and now "Lot Pricer", Stick & Tin remains committed to elevating industry standards.For more details about "Lot Pricer", visit stickandtin

