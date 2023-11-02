Onthesnow App Launches Enhanced Features Ahead Of What's Shaping Up As A Strong Ski Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OnTheSnow app

OnTheSnow, which provides snow reports for more than 2,000 ski resorts, has released a new version of their app with an updated weather model and more features.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S.A., November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OnTheSnow, a global leader in providing ski and snow reports for more than 2,000 ski resorts worldwide, has launched an updated version of their mobile app ahead of a highly-anticipated ski season. This ski season follows a record-breaking year, in which numerous ski resorts broke their all-time snowfall records.With the season drawing near, Meteorologist Chris Tomer's long-range weather forecast for OnTheSnow favors many of those same resorts. Tomer says, "A number of ski resorts in California and Utah broke their all-time snowfall records last year, and this season, because of a strong El Niño weather event, could see many of those same resorts receiving above-average snowfall.” As Tomer continues,“This year's El Niño bodes well for many New England ski areas, too, which are also forecasted to receive above-average snowfall."Headlining the new features of OnTheSnow's app is a new weather model, providing forecasts for both the base and summit of a ski area with an accuracy of a 90-meter radius. This is a significant upgrade, providing more accurate snowfall and weather forecasts for ski resorts around the world. It couldn't be timelier with snow starting to accumulate as North America ski resorts prepare for opening day. Colorado's Arapahoe Basin opened on October 29, Keystone opened November 1, and many other resorts aren't far behind.“OnTheSnow has been a longtime leader in the ski industry,” said Chad Dyer, Managing Director of Mountain News, publishers of OnTheSnow.“These updates strengthen what is already the most downloaded and highest rated (4.7 out of 5 stars in the Apple App Store) snow and weather app for skiers and snowboarders, and just in time for the upcoming season.” Other new features include an enhanced snow feed, expanded search functionality, and snow depth percentages that compare current snow depth to a resort's historic snow depth.These new features add to a robust app that is completely free. Highlights of OnTheSnow's app include access to snow and weather reports of more than 2,000 ski areas, a social media-inspired snow feed with the latest snow and weather updates from resorts, powder alerts for users' favorite resorts, live webcams, and a My Resorts feature, which tracks and compares the weather and snow conditions of ski areas that users have saved. One of the most popular features is the first-hand report section, which is especially useful as the ski season starts, with users able to post their own snow reports and photos directly from the mountain, and view snow reports and photos from fellow skiers and riders.OnTheSnow's app users can stay in the know this season with powder alerts, snow and weather updates from their favorite ski resorts, snow reports from OnTheSnow's 24/7 snow reporting desk, first-hand reports from fellow skiers and riders, and regular weather forecasts from meteorologist Chris Tomer. A complete list of the app's features and functionality can be found at onthesnow . Media assets can be found HERE .OnTheSnow is the world's most visited snow sports website, providing ski and snow reports for 2,000-plus ski resorts around the globe and enabling the ski travel experience for skiers and snowboarders worldwide. Nearly half a million global users depend on OnTheSnow's app, while 6.5 million North America skiers and riders use onthesnow for the latest ski conditions, weather reports, and travel inspiration. OnTheSnow is published in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Norwegian, German, and Swedish.Media Contact: Spencer Spellman, Senior Editor of OnTheSnow,

Spencer Spellman

OnTheSnow



