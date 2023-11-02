Fire Insurance Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth,Revenue USD $120.49 Billion By 2028| CAGR 11.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fire insurance is an agreement between policyholder and insurance company to cover all the losses and damages caused by fire eruption to policyholder's property

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fire accidents are unexpected and can happen instantly anywhere and includes businesses, residential, and others due to fire-outbreak, explosion, bursting of the water tank, and others

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fire insurance market generated $58.49 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.49 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in need for financial safety due to uncertainties, innovative products and services offered by major players, and surge in demand for insurance policies drive the growth of the global fire insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding policies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, supportive government initiatives and implementation of new technologies present opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a significant decline in availing fire insurance policies due to economic uncertainty occurred during the lockdown.

Many organizations have adopted work from home culture, which reduced the need for infrastructure at corporate offices. This factor reduced the demand for fire insurance from organizations.

Job losses and business discontinuity are also among the major reasons for reduced adoption of fire insurance policies.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fire insurance market based on coverage, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on coverage, the standard coverage segment contributed to the highest share, accounting for nearly 90% of the total share in 2019, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the optional coverage segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global fire insurance market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

