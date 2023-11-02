Rich Communication Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rich Communication Services Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Rich Communication Services Global Market Report 2023

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The rich communication services market is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2027 with a 21.0% CAGR, according to TBRC's Rich Communication Services Global Market Report 2023.

Increasing mobile service subscriber adoption drives the Rich Communication Services market. North America expects the largest rich communication services market share . Key players: AT&T, Google, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Verizon.

Rich Communication Services Market Segments

.By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

.By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enteprises, Large Enterprises

.By Application Type: Rich Calls And Messaging, Content Delivery (Content Sharing, File Transfer), Value Added Services (VAS), Marketing And Advertising Campaign, Cloud Storage

.By Industry Vertical Type: Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Travel And Tourism, Other Industry Vertical Types

.By Geography: The global rich communication services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

RCS (rich communication services) refers to a next-generation SMS protocol that upgrades text messaging. The default messaging app on a device receives rich features like payments, high-res photo and file sharing, location sharing, and video calls. The rich communication services are used to replace SMS by enabling users to send messages that are more effective and interesting, something the user can never accomplish with SMS.

