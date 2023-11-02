Retail Cloud Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retail Cloud Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Retail Cloud Global Market Report 2023" is an all-encompassing information source. According to TBRC's forecast, the retail cloud market will reach $58.67 billion by 2027 at a 16.7% CAGR.

The retail cloud market growth is driven by rapid smartphone adoption. North America is set to dominate the retail cloud market share. Key players: Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Google, IBM, Infor, JDA Software, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Amazon Web Services, Syntel, Baidu.

Retail Cloud Market Segments

.By Type: Channel Operations, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Merchandising, Workforce Management, Reporting and Analytics, Data Security

.By Service Model: Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

.By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

.By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

.By Geography: The global retail cloud market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa

Retail cloud is a cloud-based retail solution that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, which allow retailers to build goods responsive to consumer feedback. Retailers can use cloud computing to obtain information from internet sources to meet their customers' needs. Cloud computing allows for the streamlining of supply chains and logistics and the delivery of high-quality and seamless client experiences.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Retail Cloud Market Trends And Strategies

4. Retail Cloud Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Retail Cloud Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

