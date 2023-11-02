Crafting Success: My Community Made Achieves 85% Sales Surge In October After Site Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Homepage Image Post Redesign

With improvements to the look and feel of the site, the new handmade selling platform My Community Made, gained a significant increase in sales in October.

WALES, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- My Community Made , the transaction fee-free handmade marketplace, is among the new arrivals in the handmade marketplaces space in recent years. Its growth can be attributed to a focus on handmade products, top-quality human customer support, and a commitment to creating a marketplace free of transaction fees.Having recently surpassed 5,000 users, the website underwent a substantial redesign, transforming its outdated appearance and simplifying the user interface significantly. These updates extended beyond aesthetics; they streamlined the shipping system to provide precise automated shipping estimates for all sellers on the platform. Additionally, issues related to loading speed have been resolved, and the passive advertising system, which automatically boosts traffic to vendor products throughout the site, has been improved.Operated by Fisher Tech Solutions LLC , a small web development company led by a dedicated husband-and-wife team, the site offers weekly updates that are communicated to sellers through the My Community Made YouTube Channel .

Edward Fisher

Fisher Tech Solutions LLC

+1 774-452-5647

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube