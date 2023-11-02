Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Recognized As A 2024 Best Law Firm By Best Lawyers®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New York City-based divorce law firm upholds its Tier 1 ranking for the eighth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP , a leading New York-based family and matrimonial law firm, has been recognized as a Tier 1 ranked law firm by Best Lawyers® in its 2024 Best Law Firms ® edition for Family Law in the New York metro area. This is the firm's eighth consecutive recognition.



Firms included in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms ® are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, which recognizes 5% of lawyers practicing in the United States. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Maintaining Tier 1 status since the firm's inception,

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP, led by top NYC divorce lawyers and partners, Eleanor B. Alter , Adam John Wolff , Jenifer J. Foley , Michael D. Stutman , and Dana M. Stutman , is comprised of renowned litigators with extensive experience within family and matrimonial law, and often represents high-profile and celebrity clients, high-net-worth individuals, business owners, professionals, and their spouses. Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS), provides

the full spectrum of family and matrimonial law services, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy.

The AWFS partners have received extensive recognition from The Best Lawyers in America®. This is Eleanor B. Alter's 41st consecutive recognition, as she has been recognized every year since the first edition was published in 1983. This year's edition also represents Michael D. Stutman's 15th, Dana M. Stutman's 13th, Jenifer J. Foley's eighth, and Adam John Wolff's seventh consecutive awards.

The firm and its partners are also consistently recognized with additional prestigious legal awards. The team was recently included in Super Lawyers 2023 edition for another consecutive year, which recognizes the top 5% of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Lawdragon recently included the firm's partners in its 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers guide, which is an elite distinction awarded to the top 500 leading U.S. Family Lawyers. Additionally, Eleanor B. Alter and

Jenifer J. Foley

were included in Chambers and Partners' Chambers High Net Worth

2023 guide, which is the definitive and most comprehensive global high-net-worth resource guide, identifying leading attorneys in their respective fields.

About Alter Wolff Foley

& Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley

& Stutman LLP

(AWFS) is a

New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. AWFS brings over 150 years of combined experience, representing globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall wellbeing of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit

.

Media Contact:

Camille Placa

[email protected]

(212) 218-5375

SOURCE Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP