New Evidence As To The True Nature Of National Debts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Irish author T. O' Donnell offers new evidence that current national debts are never meant to be paid off. The socialist's great-grandchildren will work for nothing to service debts run up in his name.”
- T. O' DonnellLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Irish author T. O' Donnell offered new evidence as to the true nature of Western governments' national debts.
He proposes that millions of westerners are de-facto neo-serfs because, through taxation, they work for nothing part of every year to service unpayable public debts.
He argues that deficits are only a problem if those in charge of righting them never intend to and that 'The National Debt' is only a burden, long-term, for the taxpayer.
Quote: "One possibility is that western governments are currently printing money and taking on massive debt because the princes of profit (who sit above the lords of lucre) know that the currency the debt is denominated in will eventually be rendered worthless, through economic collapse.
Bonus: A nation impoverished is politically much more controllable. Even as things stand, today, through taxation, the socialist's great-grandchildren will work for nothing to service debts run up in his name.
Currency is already mostly digital. The Dollar, Pound and Euro may be replaced by fully-digital currency, which will be the currency of the neo-Caesars; their political opponents can be made beggars with a telephone call."
