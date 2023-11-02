Relaxifyapp Launches Initiative To Boost Employee Well-Being And Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RelaxifyApp: Elevating Employee Well-being and Engagement!

- Aleksandar PetrovBERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Performsof is proud to unveil an exciting new initiative aimed at enhancing the well-being of our employees - the RelaxifyApp. This cutting-edge mental health platform is designed to guide our employees on a journey to better mental health and overall well-being.1. Increased productivity and creativity2. Improved mental and physical health3. Greater work/life balance4. Enhanced communication and collaboration"We are committed to the success and well-being of our employees," said Aleksandar Petrov, CEO of Performsof. "The RelaxifyApp is just one way we are investing in their health and happiness."How It Works:Increased Awareness: Gaining a deeper understanding of mental health importance and the resources available.Enhanced Motivation: The program motivates active well-being engagement.Improved Digital Literacy: The user-friendly interface ensures easy participation.Positive Shift: Demonstrating our well-being commitment."The RelaxifyApp is designed to help employees manage stress in a way that works for them," said Aleksandar Petrov, CEO of Performsof. "We want to empower our employees to take control of their well-being and create a healthy work-life balance."Progress will be tracked through two key performance indicators (KPIs):Number of Registered Users: An impressive 53% of employees registered within the first quarter, enhancing personal well-being and productivity.Group Scores of Employee Well-being: A survey establishes a reference point for the journey ahead.The RelaxifyApp initiative aims to create a happier, healthier, and more productive workplace. Join us on this well-being journey.

