Relaxifyapp Launches Initiative To Boost Employee Well-Being And Engagement

RelaxifyApp: Elevating Employee Well-being and Engagement! Employees who are healthy, engaged, and motivated are more likely to be productive, innovative, and committed to the company's mission, this is the reason why we are implementing RelaxifyApp platform”
- Aleksandar PetrovBERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Performsof is proud to unveil an exciting new initiative aimed at enhancing the well-being of our employees - the RelaxifyApp. This cutting-edge mental health platform is designed to guide our employees on a journey to better mental health and overall well-being.
1. Increased productivity and creativity
2. Improved mental and physical health
3. Greater work/life balance
4. Enhanced communication and collaboration
"We are committed to the success and well-being of our employees," said Aleksandar Petrov, CEO of Performsof. "The RelaxifyApp is just one way we are investing in their health and happiness."
How It Works:
Increased Awareness: Gaining a deeper understanding of mental health importance and the resources available.
Enhanced Motivation: The program motivates active well-being engagement.
Improved Digital Literacy: The user-friendly interface ensures easy participation.
Positive Shift: Demonstrating our well-being commitment.
"The RelaxifyApp is designed to help employees manage stress in a way that works for them," said Aleksandar Petrov, CEO of Performsof. "We want to empower our employees to take control of their well-being and create a healthy work-life balance."
Progress will be tracked through two key performance indicators (KPIs):
Number of Registered Users: An impressive 53% of employees registered within the first quarter, enhancing personal well-being and productivity.
Group Scores of Employee Well-being: A survey establishes a reference point for the journey ahead.
The RelaxifyApp initiative aims to create a happier, healthier, and more productive workplace. Join us on this well-being journey.
