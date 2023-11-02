Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earns Tier 1 Rankings On 2024 Best Law Firms List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston trial law firm

Alavi Anaipakos has earned three Tier 1 rankings in the recently released 2024 Best Law Firms list from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America. The firm is recognized for its work in commercial litigation , intellectual property litigation , and patent litigation .

Alavi Anaipakos is one of the rare firms to achieve Tier 1 selections on the annual Best Law Firms list in three practice areas. Since Alavi Anaipakos was launched last year, the firm has repeatedly earned statewide and national acclaim from other lawyers and independent editorial boards based on work for businesses and individuals in state and federal courts across the U.S.

"We are proud to have been named among the leading firms for business disputes and complex intellectual property lawsuits," says Amir Alavi , who co-founded Alavi Anaipakos with fellow trial lawyer Demetrios Anaipakos . "Professional honors are intended to reflect the quality of our work, so this is welcome news for our clients and our team."

The experienced trial lawyers at Alavi Anaipakos have demonstrated their considerable courtroom expertise over the past 12 months by helping clients prevail in high-stakes, bet-the-industry lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions.

Alavi Anaipakos recently helped Los Angeles-based GoTV Streaming, LLC, win a patent infringement verdict against entertainment giant Netflix, Inc. The October 20 decision in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles followed the Alavi Anaipakos trial team's successful arguments that Netflix infringed GoTV's technology patents.

Additional court wins by Alavi Anaipakos include successfully invalidating a patent that was wielded against an entire segment of the U.S. poultry industry. The ruling handed down in Arkansas federal court affirmed Alavi Anaipakos' arguments in full by sparing the firm's client and other companies from further litigation surrounding the contested patent.

Shortly before that win, Alavi Anaipakos took its patent expertise to the oil field by securing a bet-the-industry patent victory for oil and gas drillers nationwide. The judgment handed down by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board completely dismantled a series of lawsuits filed by a German manufacturer of oil and gas drilling products against Alavi Anaipakos client and its competitors. Since the PTAB ruling, the plaintiff has dismissed multiple similar lawsuits against other companies.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

