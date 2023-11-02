Deposition Equipment Revolutionizes Opto-Electronic And Medical Manufacturing: Driving Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Deposition Equipment Market (by Type, Application, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to

The global deposition equipment market is poised to achieve significant growth, with a predicted value of US$25.77 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.75% during the forecast period.

Understanding Deposition

Deposition, the process of applying a coating of material onto a surface, encompasses various techniques, including atom adsorption, atom diffusion on the wafer surface, and coalescence at crucial spots.

Key Industry Insights

Deposition plays a pivotal role in the production of a diverse range of opto-electronic, solid-state, and medical equipment and products, such as consumer electronics, semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, LED displays, optical filters, compound semiconductors, and more. The adoption of deposition equipment is driven by several key factors:

Segment Breakdown

By Type: The global deposition equipment market is categorized into eight segments: PECVD, Sputtering PVD, Tubular CVD, Non-tubular LPCVD, ALD, MOCVD, Electroplating ECD, and Other. Notably, the PECVD segment dominates the market, driven by its optical clarity, versatility, and eco-friendly advancements.

By Application: The market can be divided into six key application segments: Semiconductor & Microelectronics, Solar Products, Data Storage, Medical Equipment, Cutting Tools, and Other. The Semiconductor & Microelectronics segment holds the largest market share, driven by increased productivity and cost-efficiency. The Solar Products segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, primarily due to its potential for reducing production costs and harnessing renewable energy resources.

Geographic Coverage

The global deposition equipment market extends across four major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, with China leading the way, driven by economic growth, demand for microelectronics, and the rise of electric/hybrid vehicles. North America is anticipated to witness rapid growth, particularly in the United States, due to the focus on smart home automation and technological innovation.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers:



Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry: The surge in demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is a primary driver of the deposition equipment market.

Rise in Automotive Industry: The automotive sector's continuous development, particularly in connected and electrified vehicles, presents opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers, thereby boosting demand for deposition equipment.

Rising Silicon Wafer Demand: The escalating need for silicon wafers, a crucial component in semiconductor manufacturing, contributes significantly to the growth of the deposition equipment market. Escalating Use of Advanced Medical Equipment: The healthcare industry's increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment further drives the demand for deposition equipment in the production of these devices.

Challenges:



High Cost Associated with Deposition Equipment Manufacturing: The complexity and precision of deposition equipment manufacturing come with a high cost, which can be a challenge for market players. Functional Defects and Complexities: Semiconductor manufacturing involves thousands of process stages, making it susceptible to functional defects and complexities that can impact production yield and disrupt the supply chain.

Trends:



Increasing Penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications: AI applications are gaining prominence, driving the need for advanced semiconductor manufacturing supported by deposition equipment.

Increasing Demand for Electronic Vehicles: The automotive industry's evolution towards electronic vehicles creates a significant demand for semiconductor chips and, subsequently, deposition equipment.

Escalation of Internet of Things (IoT): IoT's growth requires advanced semiconductor manufacturing, contributing to the demand for deposition equipment. Growing Global Demand For Photovoltaic Cells: The increasing global awareness of renewable energy sources drives the need for photovoltaic cells, stimulating the deposition equipment market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic brought mixed impacts to the deposition equipment market. Initial disruptions due to production suspensions and supply chain constraints were observed. However, as economic activity rebounded and the demand for semiconductors surged, the market swiftly recovered. The sudden increase in demand for the semiconductor sector during the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 contributed significantly to the increased demand for deposition equipment.

Analysis of Key Players

The global deposition equipment market is characterized by consolidation, with prominent players including:



Applied Materials Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

ASM International N.V.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Veeco Instruments Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Aixtron SE

Singulus Technologies AG

Buhler Alzenau

AJA International, Inc.

Samco Inc. Plasma-Therm.

