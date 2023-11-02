Associa Desert Resort Management Sponsors National Night Out Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Coachella Valley and Big Bear Mountain areas, recently partnered with the City of Indio and Indio Police Department to co-sponsor a community-wide safety event in conjunction with the 2023 National Night Out (NNO). They organized the event to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. Attendees were treated to vendor booths, food trucks, a photo booth, and a K-9 police dog demonstration. First responders from the city's fire, police, and EMT departments were also on hand to offer tips and answer questions.

As the community management industry's sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK) , a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Associa sponsored a total of 104 events in August and looks forward to working with many more communities on Tuesday, October 3, as part of Texas' NNO. The goal of all the programs is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness and to help make communities safer, more caring places to live.

