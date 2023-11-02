Lynx Air Launches Inaugural Flight Between Montréal And Orlando

Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline took to the skies for the first time in 2022, with a vision to inspire more Canadians to fly by offering a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Orlando service, Lynx is launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares for all sun markets using the promo code: SUN35. The sale starts on November 2, 2023, and ends 11:59 PM EST on November 3, 2023*. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.

Today's launch marks the start of Lynx's continued US expansion from Montréal in the lead up to the fall and winter. Lynx will also be adding Tampa Bay to its Montréal network later this month. By December 2023, Lynx will fly more than 7,938 seats per week across its North American network to and from Montréal.

“Montréal is one of our fastest growing markets because it has historically been underserved by low-cost carriers and that means airfares have been too high for too long,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx Air.“Lynx Air aims to change that. Whether you are traveling to Orlando to enjoy the famous theme parks, world-class golf, or soak up great weather, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“Lynx Air's expansion at Orlando International Airport has been remarkable,” says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.“The addition of this new route to Montréal further underscores Lynx's commitment to our shared customers, Orlando and the Central Florida community.”

Lynx's US Schedule from Montréal