Lynx Air Launches Inaugural Flight Between Montréal And Orlando


11/2/2023 11:31:37 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) launched its second international flight from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) connecting it to Orlando International Airport (MCO) today, continuing the rapid expansion of the airline's Montréal network.

Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline took to the skies for the first time in 2022, with a vision to inspire more Canadians to fly by offering a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Orlando service, Lynx is launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares for all sun markets using the promo code: SUN35. The sale starts on November 2, 2023, and ends 11:59 PM EST on November 3, 2023*. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.

Today's launch marks the start of Lynx's continued US expansion from Montréal in the lead up to the fall and winter. Lynx will also be adding Tampa Bay to its Montréal network later this month. By December 2023, Lynx will fly more than 7,938 seats per week across its North American network to and from Montréal.

“Montréal is one of our fastest growing markets because it has historically been underserved by low-cost carriers and that means airfares have been too high for too long,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx Air.“Lynx Air aims to change that. Whether you are traveling to Orlando to enjoy the famous theme parks, world-class golf, or soak up great weather, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“Lynx Air's expansion at Orlando International Airport has been remarkable,” says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.“The addition of this new route to Montréal further underscores Lynx's commitment to our shared customers, Orlando and the Central Florida community.”

Lynx's US Schedule from Montréal

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station
02-Nov-2023 MON-TUES-THUR-SUN YUL MONTRÉAL-TRUDEAU (YUL) ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MCO)
02-Nov-2023 MON-TUES-THUR-SUN ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MCO) YUL MONTRÉAL-TRUDEAU (YUL)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

Media contact:
Paula Worthington
Worthington PR

403-585-2429

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, reducing Lynx's carbon footprint, and making Lynx one of Canada's most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Visit FlyLynx or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.




