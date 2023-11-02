Stinger: The Evolution Of AAMP Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Next Era of Automotive Innovation Begins

AAMP Global announced today that it will be rebranding the company to Stinger . Starting as an old-school aftermarket parts distributor, to now a leading Global automotive solutions provider, Stinger has undergone an exciting transformation reflecting their expanded integration, infotainment, car audio, safety, fleet services, and lighting categories. The rebrand to Stinger aims to better align the company's identity with its hunger for continuous innovation, capturing the enthusiasm the team feels about the company.

Throughout the rebranding process, extensive research has been conducted to ensure that the vision aligns with the needs of the valued Dealer Network.

"We transformed the business globally. The Stinger brand represents who we are today and where we are going in the future. The transition to the name Stinger goes beyond the aesthetic. It promises a stronger brand recognition that aims to fuel growth for our Dealers," Scott Forst, President, and CEO, shared. And while the name has changed, the core values, teams, customer service and commitment to Dealers, Fleet, and OEM customers remain top tier and unwavering.

While Stinger will be the corporate name, the industry's most recognizable brands such as PAC , Connects2 , AudioControl , and EchoMaster will continue to be at the forefront of our messaging.

The rebranding announcement kicks off this week at SEMA, where the Stinger booth (North Hall #10409) will feature the latest products from PAC, Connects2, Stinger, AudioControl, and EchoMaster. The neighboring Stinger Fleet (previously known as AAMP Commercial) booth (North Hall #10417) will showcase the latest technology for fleet, commercial, and OEM applications, marking the beginning of the company's transition. With over 40 years as an innovator in the automotive industry, Stinger will continue to push cutting-edge product solutions that revolutionize the market and beyond.

About Stinger:

For over 34 years Stinger has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities have positioned Stinger as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. Stinger is known for its PAC , AudioControl , Stinger Commercial , EchoMaster , and Connects2

Stinger's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a trusted supplier globally.

.

