New Study Reveals Cost-Savings And Safety Benefits To Eco-Driving

Two of the most significant costs affecting the bottom line of every transportation company are the amount of fuel used per trip and insurance premiums.

An eco-driving style was associated with significant reductions in the odds of both near-hit events and collisions. Eco-driving curbs fuel costs, helps to prevent insurance premiums from increasing and reduces the burden on the environment.



OTTAWA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) has released Quantifying the Benefits of Eco-Driving for Transportation Employers, reporting the results from a 2022 study conducted with funding from Natural Resources Canada . The study explored whether adopting an eco-driving style reduces crash risk and leads to savings in the operational costs of transportation companies.

Four commercial companies participated in the study which included 2,604 drivers and 341,391,038 kilometres of driving exposure. The literature reviewed in the study showed that eco-driving can lead to fuel cost savings of up to 15%. Additionally, the use of an in-vehicle monitoring system which provides real-time feedback to drivers can significantly reduce the risk of traffic collisions. Of benefit to both the trucking industry and consumers is how this practice can improve safety and reduce insurance costs by preventing collisions.



“Two of the most significant costs affecting the bottom line of every transportation company are the amount of fuel used per trip and insurance premiums,” shares Craig Lyon, TIRF Director, Road Safety Engineering.“These costs have grown extensively for the transportation industry in the past decade.”

As the price of fuel continues to climb considerably in response to world events, increases in operational costs for the transportation industry are passed along to consumers and households who are already dealing with high costs for fuel, food and housing. These rising prices have also significantly affected the cost of insurance for fleets, with more insurers dramatically adjusting pricing for even minor collisions.

With Canada's road network consisting of almost 900,000 kilometres and more than 90% of goods delivered by truck, even small fluctuations in fuel prices can significantly impact the operational costs of transportation companies. In response to these pressures, transportation industry employers can manage and reduce fuel and collision costs to not only improve their bottom line but also to remain competitive in the marketplace.

The study results revealed that eco-driving was associated with the following reductions:



7% reduction in the odds of a hard-braking event

8% reduction in the odds of a hard left-turn event

8% reduction in the odds of a hard right-turn event 4% reduction in the odds of a collision

“One simple yet effective strategy to improve fuel economy in commercial vehicle fleets is to modify driving styles; notably, in terms of selected speeds, smooth driving, and route choice,” adds Milad Delavary, TIRF Research Associate and Ph.D. candidate.“Not only can this practice reduce fuel consumption and emissions, but it also delivers safety benefits for fleet operators which can ultimately increase productivity, reduce crashes, and lower insurance premiums.”

