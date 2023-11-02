The Man At The Table: Unveiling A Life Shaped By Cannabis, Adventure, And Rebellion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine evading maritime authorities for months. Once you touch solid ground, how do you celebrate? If you're Gary Kinsey, you let out a fervent shout to the skies:“F*** you, Richard Nixon!”

Dive into Kinsey's compelling life journey with his debut memoir, "The Man at the Table." Readers will navigate a life teeming with passion, risk, and the undeniable allure of cannabis. From whirlwind romances to adrenaline-fueled smuggling escapades, Kinsey's life is anything but ordinary.

Journey with him from the barracks in Germany, to the canals of Amsterdam, and the sun-kissed coasts of Florida, chronicling a man's relentless pursuit of freedom, adventure, and a love for cannabis. Whether it's using, selling, or smuggling, cannabis remains a steadfast companion in Kinsey's odyssey against conformity.

For those intrigued by tales of defiance, unconventional living, and a thirst for life beyond borders, "The Man at the Table" is your next must-read. Immerse yourself in stories that captivate, moments that inspire, and insights from a man who's truly lived on his own terms.

Order your copy today on Barnes & Noble .

About Gary Kinsey: Destined for an insurance career in Indiana, Gary Kinsey chose the call of the ocean over a desk in the Midwest. Throughout the years, he's worn many hats-soldier, therapist, smuggler, Uber driver, and more. Today, he shares his kaleidoscope of experiences as an author. Residing in Gainesville, Florida, "The Man at the Table" is his debut literary endeavor.

Book Details:



Title: The Man at the Table

Author: Gary Kinsey

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication Date: November 28, 2023 ISBN-13: 979-8-8229-2475-8

For Media Inquiries: Shane Breen: . Available for interviews.

